Lifestyle

Creator brings custom style to the sidelines for Roughrider wives and girlfriends

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted November 27, 2025 9:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Local creator brings style to the sidelines'
Local creator brings style to the sidelines
WATCH: When it comes to sports, fashion isn't usually top of mind, but for Hilary De Paz from Me and You Handmades, it's her life.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

When it comes to sports, fashion isn’t always top of mind, but for Hilary De Paz from Me & You Handmades, it’s her life.

De Paz is combining style with sports, making one-of-a-kind pieces and redefining what it means to dress for game day.

Me & You Handmades offers a wide range of options, from custom jackets and vests to unique accessories, giving everyone a chance to show their team pride without sacrificing style.

Most recently, De Paz had the opportunity to create some custom pieces for the wives and girlfriends of Saskatchewan Roughriders players.

Rylee Cohen has more in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

