Creator brings custom style to the sidelines for Roughrider wives and girlfriends

When it comes to sports, fashion isn’t always top of mind, but for Hilary De Paz from Me & You Handmades, it’s her life.
De Paz is combining style with sports, making one-of-a-kind pieces and redefining what it means to dress for game day.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Me & You Handmades offers a wide range of options, from custom jackets and vests to unique accessories, giving everyone a chance to show their team pride without sacrificing style.
Trending Now
Most recently, De Paz had the opportunity to create some custom pieces for the wives and girlfriends of Saskatchewan Roughriders players.
Rylee Cohen has more in the video above.
Curator Recommendations
Comments