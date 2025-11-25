Ontario to introduce lifetime ban for people convicted of fatal dangerous driving

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government is planning to introduce a lifetime ban for those found guilty of dangerous driving causing death, part of a broader justice bill set to be tabled Tuesday afternoon.

Part of the legislation will include measures called Andrew’s Law, named after a father of three who was killed in a collision earlier this year.

Andrew Cristillo, 35, was killed in early August in a head-on crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville, where his wife and three young daughters were injured as well.

Eighteen-year-old Jaiwin Kirubananthan was charged with dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at an accident resulting in death and public mischief.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He is the same man who was charged after a car hit an OPP vehicle Ontario Premier Doug Ford was travelling in on Highway 401 in January.

Story continues below advertisement

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Andrew’s brother Jordan suggested a number of changes to driving laws in Ontario to punish repeat offenders.

The province said that, as part of its broader fall justice bill, dangerous driving changes will be made in line with the Cristillo family’s suggestions.

Alongside the lifetime suspension for conviction, police will be allowed to immediately suspend a driver’s licence for 90 days and impound a vehicle if they believe someone was driving dangerously.

Fines and impounds will be handled on a sliding scale. The first offence will come with a 14-day suspension and a $2,000 to $10,000 fine, with the second offence at 30 days and up to $15,000. Subsequent offences could come with fines of up to $20,000 and a 45-day impound period.

The government said it also intends to enhance road safety education for young drivers and increase the fines for anyone convicted of distracted driving.

“My brother died because a dangerous driver was allowed to keep driving,” Jordan said in a statement. “Andrew deserved better, and families deserve real protection. Andrew’s Law makes sure of it.”