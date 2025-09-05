Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Family of man killed in crash meets with Ford to urge stronger dangerous driving laws

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 11:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Idiot driving recklessly:’ Premier Ford calls out driver charged in fatal head-on collision'
‘Idiot driving recklessly:’ Premier Ford calls out driver charged in fatal head-on collision
WATCH: OPP confirmed the 18-year-old Oshawa teen – who was charged in a fatal head-on collision in Stouffville in early August -- is the same driver that police say was involved in a collision with a vehicle transporting the premier earlier this year. At a news conference Thursday, Ford had some strong words to say about the accused. Noor Ra’fat has more. – Aug 14, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The family of an Ontario father of three killed last month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is meeting today with Doug Ford.

Andrew Cristillo, 35, was killed Aug. 3 in a head-on crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville that also left his wife and their three young daughters injured.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 18-year-old man charged in that crash is also the same person charged after a car hit an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle Ford was travelling in on Highway 401 in January.

The family has launched a petition calling for Andrew’s Law, which they hope would strengthen dangerous driving penalties, including revoking an accused person’s licence until they go to trial, and enacting lifetime driving bans for people convicted of extreme dangerous driving.

Trending Now

Ford was asked at a news conference last month if he would support strengthening penalties and said he agrees “absolutely.”

Story continues below advertisement

The transportation minister and solicitor general are also set to attend today’s meeting.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices