Man charged in crash with Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s vehicle now accused in fatal collision

Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., who was recently charged in a collision that killed a father of three is the same person facing a dangerous driving charge in a crash involving Premier Doug Ford.

A GoFundMe page by Christina Cristillo identifies her husband Andrew Cristillo as the victim of the fatal crash on Aug. 3 in Whitchurch-Stouffville, which also left her and their three daughters injured.

She writes that Cristillo was a supportive partner and hands-on father whose greatest wish was for his family to be safe, happy and looked after.

OPP say the driver of the other vehicle in the head-on collision fled the scene but was found and arrested a short time later.

Jaiwin Kirubananthan was charged with dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at an accident resulting in death and public mischief.

Police say Kirubananthan is the same person charged after a car hit an OPP vehicle Ford was travelling in on Highway 401 in January.