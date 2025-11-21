ANALYSIS: Lowry latest of many Jets to choose Winnipeg long-term

As expected, Adam Lowry signed his new contract this week: five years, $25 million. He likely could’ve earned more on the free agent market next summer, but he wanted to play here. Win here.

He becomes another triumphant signing by Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Jets among the veteran home-grown players who have endorsed playing and re-signing with this team. Lowry has been rewarded for his leadership, loyalty and hard work.

In so many ways, the fact that Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck, Josh Morrissey, Dylan Samberg, Cole Perfetti, Kyle Connor, now Lowry and others have deemed Winnipeg a great place to play and live is amazing. Heck, Jonathan Toews came home to play here. To people outside this city, it’s all so contrary to what many believe is the fact that most players have Winnipeg high on their no-trade list.

Over the past few days, many around the NHL have been in awe of what the Jets have done in terms of retaining their players. It really speaks of what people around the team have called “the family”.

It also speaks of a change of culture. It wasn’t that long ago that many felt the culture of this group was far from perfect. Change was surely needed. The room wasn’t together. The arrival of Rick Bowness and Scott Arniel, along with the appointment of Lowry as captain, were watershed moments in changing the culture.

With the new atmosphere came structure and winning, and, in its own way, the Jets have become hockey’s version of the baseball movie, Field of Dreams. But rather than ‘If you build it, they will come,’ what we have witnessed in Winnipeg is, ‘If you build it, they will stay.’

What has been created here is a self-fulfilling prophecy. The family culture has galvanized this group. That culture has allowed this team to grow together and win together. The winning has reinforced the culture. The winning combined with the culture has made Winnipeg a great place to play.

With this core, who have committed long-term, it’s not unreasonable to think that the team can win into the next decade.

And it might just be a coincidence that Nik Ehlers — the one that got away — is here tonight with his new team, to play his old team. But it’s easy to note that Ehlers is the exception rather than the rule.