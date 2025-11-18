Nova Scotia teacher acquitted of sexual interference charge

A Nova Scotia teacher has been acquitted of one charge of sexual interference.
Colin Wilson of Lantz, N.S., had a judge-alone trial in late October at Shubenacadie Provincial Court, and a decision was released by Judge Del Atwood on Nov. 13.
A separate charge of sexual exploitation of a young person was dismissed back in July.
In August 2024, East Hants District RCMP announced the charges, alleging that a math intervention teacher employed at schools within the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE) had “inappropriately touched a student on multiple occasions.”
There is a publication ban on any information that may identify the complainant.
In a statement this week, CCRCE said, “The employee has been off work on leave since the charges.”
