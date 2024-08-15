Nova Scotia teacher charged with sexual offences involving student

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 35-year-old teacher has been charged with sexual offences involving a student.

In a Thursday release, East Hants District RCMP said they first received a report on June 3 of inappropriate contact between a staff member at Uniacke District School and a student.

“Officers began an investigation, which indicates that in December 2023, an intervention teacher employed in schools within the (Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education) jurisdiction had inappropriately touched a student on multiple occasions,” RCMP wrote in the release.

RCMP confirmed that the teacher was placed on leave in May of this year, when “initial concerns” were made to Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE). The teacher was employed as a math interventionist and worked in several different schools within the CCRCE area.

Police said Colin Wilson of Lantz, N.S., was arrested on Aug. 5 and has been charged with sexual interference and sexual exploitation of a young person.

He was released on conditions and will appear at Shubenacadie provincial court on Oct. 7.

RCMP added they’re encouraging anyone who may be a survivor to come forward by contacting local police or East Hants District RCMP at 902-866-7267.