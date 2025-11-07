Sentencing set for driver involved in Vaughan crash that killed 16-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

A Woodbridge man who was driving at excessive speed when he struck and killed a Vaughan teenager on a minibike and fled the scene is facing up to nine years in prison.

Harnoor Chauhan sat in the prisoner’s box in a Newmarket courtroom as the family of 16-year-old David Shirinian looked on.

Chauhan pleaded guilty in September to dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop after an accident causing death, and public mischief.

It was around 10:45 p.m. on May 21, 2024, when Shirinian, operating a Suzuki minibike, was struck at the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Forest Drive in Vaughan.

The intersection is controlled by a four-way stop, clearly marked with signage and pavement markings. At the time, roads were dry, weather was clear, and the area was well lit.

The posted speed limit on Martin Grove Road was 50 km/h, and 40 km/h on Forest Drive.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the Mercedes accelerated towards the intersection and entered it at a high rate of speed, colliding violently with the minibike being operated by Shirinian.

Shirinian was thrown from his minibike roughly 84 metres from the point of impact, while the Mercedes stopped approximately 155 metres further south.

According to court documents, Chauhan did not stop.

Instead, he retrieved a satchel from the Mercedes and fled on foot, heading south on Martin Grove Road to a pre-arranged meeting at the Father E. Bulfon Community Centre.

He then got into another vehicle and fled the scene.

After entering the vehicle, Chauhan called 911 and reported that the Mercedes he was driving had been stolen during an armed carjacking in Brampton.

The cellular phone from which Chauhan made the call, however, pinged to the 911 operator as originating from 600 metres from Father E. Bulfon Community Centre and not an address in Brampton.

During the call, Chauhan advised he would return to his residence in Woodbridge.

The facts state, at approximately 11:46 p.m., as Chauhan approached an intersection close to his home, he was met by his father, who was driving to work.

Chauhan entered the passenger seat of his father’s car and his father then drove them back to their residence.

During the drive, Chauhan told his father police were waiting for him and admitted, “I thought I hit someone… I didn’t stop.” His father later told police his son left a satchel in the vehicle.

When his father asked him whether he had stopped, Chauhan said “no.” His father also told police his son entered his vehicle with a satchel and left it in his vehicle.

Data from the Mercedes’ airbag control module showed the car was travelling 109 km/h five seconds before the collision, 106 km/h three seconds before, and 128 km/h at impact. Between five and four seconds prior, the accelerator pedal was at zero; from 3.5 seconds to impact, it increased from 16 per cent to 85 per cent, indicating the car was accelerating into the intersection.

First responders found Shirinian unconscious and without vital signs.

He was transported to Etobicoke General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death was multiple blunt force impact trauma.

In court, surveillance video showed Chauhan’s Mercedes driving through the intersection and striking the minibike.

Superior Court Justice Michelle Fuerst warned the victim’s family of the video’s disturbing nature before it was played.

The Crown is seeking a nine-year prison sentence and a 15-year driving prohibition. Chauhan has been in custody since his arrest and will receive enhanced credit for time served.

Defence lawyer Jessica Zita argued for a four-year sentence and three years’ probation, describing Chauhan as a youthful first-time offender who pleaded guilty and showed remorse.

After court, Shirinian’s mother Sabrina remembered her son.

“He was my sunshine. He made everybody laugh. He was sarcastic, funny, he was the noise in our house and now it’s gone,” the mother said.

“My daughter wanted us to make sure that his life is remembered and justice is served,” Sabrina added.

The judge will deliver the sentence on Dec. 15th.