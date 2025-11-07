N.S. premier criticizes ‘disgusting’ ban on staff wearing poppies in some courtrooms

Send this page to someone via email

“Disgusting” is how Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston described the decision not to allow staff to wear poppies in some courtrooms ahead of Remembrance Day.

The premier also threatened to introduce legislation to enshrine the right to wear a poppy in the workplace “if necessary.”

On social media, Houston said it had come to his attention that “an order” had been issued “prohibiting individuals working in certain court facilities from wearing poppies while on duty.”

“This order was issued under the guise that the poppy is somehow a ‘political statement,’” Houston wrote. “This is disgusting.”

The judiciary confirmed with Global News that court staff members are required to receive the presiding judge’s permission to wear a poppy, which can be considered a “symbol of support.”

“To ensure the fair administration of justice, the Courts must be neutral and appear to be neutral at all times, particularly inside the courtroom,” spokesperson Andrew Preeper wrote.

“Everyone appearing in court must feel that their case will be heard fairly and without bias. As a result, all judges and staff are expected not to wear any symbols of support in the courtroom.”

He confirmed such conversations have taken place.

“It is within the discretion of the presiding judge,” he added.

Houston wrote a lengthy social media post Thursday evening criticizing the decision, saying “the poppy is not a political statement.”

“The judges who issued this order are wrong,” Houston wrote.

“While I respect the independence of the judiciary, I respect veterans, the very people who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country, our values and our democracy, more.”

He went on to say he will introduce the Nova Scotia Remembrance Observance Act, if necessary, to protect the right of workers to wear poppies from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11.

“It is not lost on me that our veterans fought so we can enjoy the freedoms the courts uphold. That’s why I find it impossible to believe any judge would ban a symbol of respect for the fallen, our veterans and their families,” Houston wrote.

Preeper said the public is welcome to wear poppies in the courthouse and courtroom.

However, the judiciary pointed out that according to the Canadian Judicial Council’s Ethical Principles for Judges, the wearing or display of symbols of support, “even if they may seem innocuous,” may be interpreted as reflecting a lack of impartiality.

Houston on veterans and uniforms

Just before Remembrance Day last year, Houston spoke out against a Halifax elementary school’s request that veterans and soldiers not wear their uniforms for its ceremonies.

A community newsletter from the school said that, given the “diverse makeup of our school community” and “being responsive to our students,” it would be best if members wore civilian clothing to “maintain a welcoming environment.”

In response, Houston wrote on X that school leaders were “disgracing themselves.”

The school later backtracked on its request.

Last month, Houston introduced legislation “to ensure a welcoming environment” for Canadian Armed Forces members to wear their uniforms in provincial buildings and spaces.

The Honouring Canadian Armed Forces Members Act states that current and retired members are “entitled” to wear their uniforms in all places that are owned or operated by the provincial government. This would include provincial parks, hospitals and schools.

