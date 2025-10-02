N.S. introduces bill to protect military members’ right to wear uniforms in public

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has introduced legislation “to ensure a welcoming environment” for Canadian Armed Forces members to wear their uniforms in provincial buildings and spaces.

The Honouring Canadian Armed Forces Members Act states that current and retired members are “entitled” to wear their uniforms in all places that are owned or operated by the provincial government.

This would include provincial parks, hospitals and schools.

The minister responsible for military relations said the goal is to protect military personnel’s right to wear their uniform.

“We’re in unprecedented times in our country. There are a lot of threats around the world. There is uncertainty and unrest,” said Minister Barbara Adams.

“We, as a government, wanted to show our commitment to our Canadian Armed Forces members. And this was one of the ways in which we wanted to do that.”

Adams said the bill is especially important because of Nova Scotia’s strong military connections; CFB Halifax is the largest base by population in Canada.

Military members are already allowed to wear their uniforms in provincial spaces, and Adams said this legislation isn’t connected to any specific incident.

“There have been incidents in the past. There are certainly concerns about people who are wearing uniforms in public places. We’re conscious of those incidents. This is our opportunity to show our military members our respect for them,” she said.

A Halifax elementary school faced major backlash last year when it requested veterans and soldiers not to wear their uniforms for its Remembrance Day services.

A community newsletter from the school said that, given the “diverse makeup of our school community” and “being responsive to our students,” it would be best if members wore civilian clothing to “maintain a welcoming environment.”

Political leaders spoke out about the school’s decision at the time, including Premier Tim Houston, who said in a statement on X that school leaders were “disgracing themselves.”

The school later backtracked on its request.

The bill passed unanimously in the legislature on Thursday and will be proclaimed at the end of the legislative session. Adams said she hopes the final step is completed before Remembrance Day.

She said she hopes the spirit of this legislation catches on across Canada.

“I’m always hoping that positive steps we take in our province set an example. I’m one of the only two ministers of military relations in the entire country. Only New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have a minister of military relations,” she added.