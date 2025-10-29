‘This is not a joke’: New Brunswick city reschedules Halloween, draws mixed reaction

Send this page to someone via email

Can Halloween be rescheduled? A New Brunswick city has made the decision to postpone trick-or-treating this year because of a wet and windy forecast, but not everyone is in agreement.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for Oct. 31. — calling for strong gusts and heavy rain due in part to Hurricane Melissa.

The City of Bathurst has informed residents that “official Halloween activities” — which includes door-to-door trick-or- treating — will now be held on Nov. 1 instead of Oct. 31.

“This decision was made with the safety and comfort of our children, families, and community in mind,” the city wrote on Facebook and its website.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation, and we encourage all residents to spread the word so that everyone can plan accordingly.”

The latest forecasts for New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are calling for 30 to 50 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible in some areas. As well, southeasterly gusts could reach 70 to 80 km/h across the region, and up to 110 km/h in western Cape Breton, from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence.

“There remains some uncertainty as to where the highest rainfall amounts will occur, but the potential exists for significant totals over some locations,” Environment Canada says.

“Secure outdoor items such as Halloween decorations and garbage bins so they don’t blow around in strong winds.”

Comments on social media seemed mixed, with several people asking the City of Bathurst if the post was a joke.

“Just for clarity, no this is not a joke,” the city wrote in response.

Others questioned who even has jurisdiction over Halloween and whether trick-or-treating can indeed be rescheduled.

Several people teasingly asked if Santa Claus’ visit on Christmas Eve or New Year’s celebrations would be postponed due to weather, too.

“Thankfully, you can cozy up at home during those celebrations,” the city retorted on Facebook.

“We’re just looking out for kids and families who would miss out on the celebrations because they can’t venture out door-to-door during torrential rain and 70km/h wind.”

Some parents posted they were happy with the city’s move, thanking them for making the call.

Others took a more cheeky route.

“It’s nice today. I proclaim this is Halloween,” wrote Facebook user, Paul Clement.

A couple hours after Bathurst announced its decision, the City of Moncton put out a bulletin of their own — declaring their intention to keep Halloween on Oct. 31.

“Rain or shine, Halloween isn’t going anywhere! Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls don’t take snow days or rain checks!” the city wrote.

— with a file from The Canadian Press