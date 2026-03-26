3 Saskatoon overpass strikes under investigation, multiple charges laid

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Three separate incidents in Saskatoon involving overheight loads striking overpasses this month are under investigation, after the latest crash caused renewed traffic disruptions.

According to a news release by Saskatoon police, all three incidents, on March 5, March 11 and March 22, involved overheight or overweight loads damaging infrastructure.

In the March 22 incident, a vehicle struck the CPKC rail overpass near Circle Drive and 108th Street.

Investigators later confirmed the McKercher Drive overpass along College Drive was also struck.

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Police say the McKercher Drive overpass was also later confirmed to have been damaged.

The driver initially left the scene but was later located by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Martensville.

Charges in that case include exceeding regulated weight limits, damaging public infrastructure and failing to comply with permit conditions.

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In an earlier incident on March 5, a semi-trailer hauling an excavator struck the Circle Drive overpass along Highway 11.

Charges include damage to public improvement, driving without due care and attention, operating with a major defect and exceeding maximum height restrictions.

A second incident on March 11 at Circle Drive and 108th Street resulted in charges including failing to comply with permit conditions, failing to complete a daily inspection and exceeding permitted dimensions.

Police say all charges were issued as summary offence tickets.

Investigators said the files will be forwarded to the City of Saskatoon solicitor’s office to consider legal options due to the damage to municipal infrastructure.

Authorities are reminding operators to follow all height, weight and transport regulations and inspect their loads before travelling to help prevent damage and ensure safety.