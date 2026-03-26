Prime minister commits more than $3B for defence projects in the Maritimes

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced $3 billion in new infrastructure and defence spending for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
The prime minister made the announcement Thursday during a news conference aboard a navy warship in Halifax harbour after confirming Canada is now spending roughly two per cent of its GDP on national defence — a key NATO alliance commitment.
Get breaking National news
Carney said his government had already committed $63 billion to reach that target and he repeated a pledge made in June to increase that investment to five per cent of annual GDP by 2035.
To get there, Carney announced Nova Scotia will receive more than $2 billion to modernize infrastructure, expand training and build facilities for new warships and aircraft.
- Bodies of pilots who died in collision at N.Y. airport are repatriated to Canada
- 3 Saskatoon overpass strikes under investigation, multiple charges laid
- Watchdog report prompts renewed calls for Indigenous people to run Indigenous procurement
- Nova Scotia tech experts say U.S. social media trial could have local ripple effect
In New Brunswick, more than $1 billion will be spent improving the massive army base known as the Gagetown Range and Training Area.
Carney said that over the next decade, Canada will spend half-a-trillion dollars on defence, which includes money for new submarines, aircraft, drones, sensors and radar systems.
Write a comment