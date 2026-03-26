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Canada

Prime minister commits more than $3B for defence projects in the Maritimes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2026 6:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Prime Minister Carney announces major defence investments coming to the Maritimes'
Prime Minister Carney announces major defence investments coming to the Maritimes
Prime Minister Mark Carney was in Halifax to announce billions of dollars in investments in defence. As Angela Capobianco reports, the main focus is on infrastructure and support in the Maritimes.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced $3 billion in new infrastructure and defence spending for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The prime minister made the announcement Thursday during a news conference aboard a navy warship in Halifax harbour after confirming Canada is now spending roughly two per cent of its GDP on national defence — a key NATO alliance commitment.

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Carney said his government had already committed $63 billion to reach that target and he repeated a pledge made in June to increase that investment to five per cent of annual GDP by 2035.

To get there, Carney announced Nova Scotia will receive more than $2 billion to modernize infrastructure, expand training and  build facilities for new warships and aircraft.

In New Brunswick, more than $1 billion will be spent improving the massive army base known as the Gagetown Range and Training Area.

Carney said that over the next decade, Canada will spend half-a-trillion dollars on defence, which includes money for new submarines, aircraft, drones, sensors and radar systems.

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