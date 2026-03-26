Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prince Albert Raiders set to take on Red Deer Rebels in 1st WHL playoff series

By Noah Rishaug Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 7:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'PA Raiders playoff lookahead'
PA Raiders playoff lookahead
WATCH: Prince Albert Raiders prepare to take on Red Deer Rebels in playoffs.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Prince Albert Raiders enter the playoffs this year, sitting comfortable at the top of the standings, having won 52 of the 68 games played in the regular season.

According to head coach Ryan McDonald, these victories are a result of dedication.

“Our guys have done a tremendous job with that day in, day out, managing pucks, making sure that you’re making the opposition come 200 feet, and capitalizing on your opportunities, and continuing to play that winning brand of hockey,” said McDonald.

Their opponent in the first round is the Red Deer Rebels. It’s not the first showdown between the two teams this season, with the two teams neck and neck.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two games won, two games lost. The Rebels are known for their strong forecheck, putting pressure on defence to perform. For captain Justice Christensen, it’s his last season on the blue line, and he intends to perform.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just get back to pucks quick, don’t give a lot of time to set up or get close to us when we’re going back for pucks, making sure we get to pucks quick, and trying not to take a lot of hits back there,” said Christensen.

The Raiders are eager to break the tie against the Rebels.

“We split the regular season with them, that’s alright. Not exactly how we wanted it, but that’s alright, we learned from those games we didn’t come out on top of. Heading into this series a lot of excitement, we know they’re a really good team and we cant take them lightly,” said Rebels defenceman Daxon Rudolph.

Although the Raiders are far ahead of the Rebels in the standings, their even record is still cause for concern. Coach McDonald says that they’re still going to have to bring their A-game.

“It’s sticking to our process, sticking to what has brought us success all season, and making sure we put a real premium on our starts,” said McDonald

The series is set to start in Prince Albert where the first two games will be played Friday and Saturday.

The Raiders will then hit the road to play Red Deer on March 31st.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices