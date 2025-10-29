Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Wet and windy Halloween’ for the Maritimes — Hurricane Melissa only partly to blame

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2025 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: October 29'
Global News Morning Forecast: October 29
Ross Hull gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Maritime provinces, warning of strong winds and heavy rain on Friday.

The latest forecasts for the three provinces are calling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

As well, southeasterly gusts could reach 70 to 80 kilometres per hour, and up to 110 km/h in western Cape Breton, from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Canadian Hurricane centre says a large, low-pressure system is expected to move over the northeastern United States, where it will draw in tropical moisture from Hurricane Melissa as it moves into Canadian waters.

Trending Now

A tropical cyclone information statement from meteorologist Chris Fogarty says rainfall amounts could increase to some degree.

As a result, Fogarty says the region can expect a wet and windy Halloween, but he says most of the ugly weather will not come from the hurricane, which was moving across Cuba today.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices