‘Wet and windy Halloween’ for the Maritimes — Hurricane Melissa only partly to blame

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Maritime provinces, warning of strong winds and heavy rain on Friday.

The latest forecasts for the three provinces are calling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

As well, southeasterly gusts could reach 70 to 80 kilometres per hour, and up to 110 km/h in western Cape Breton, from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence.

The Canadian Hurricane centre says a large, low-pressure system is expected to move over the northeastern United States, where it will draw in tropical moisture from Hurricane Melissa as it moves into Canadian waters.

A tropical cyclone information statement from meteorologist Chris Fogarty says rainfall amounts could increase to some degree.

As a result, Fogarty says the region can expect a wet and windy Halloween, but he says most of the ugly weather will not come from the hurricane, which was moving across Cuba today.