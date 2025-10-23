Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘No risk’ of Mimico Creek being impacted by waste management blaze: Toronto fire

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 23, 2025 11:51 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘No risk’ of Mimico Creek being impacted by waste management blaze: Toronto fire'
‘No risk’ of Mimico Creek being impacted by waste management blaze: Toronto fire
WATCH: ‘No risk’ of Mimico Creek being impacted by waste management blaze: Toronto fire
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There is “no risk” the Mimico Creek will be impacted after a five-alarm fire broke out at a waste management facility in Etobicoke, Toronto fire says.

Acting Deputy Fire Chief Steve Darling told reporters Thursday morning emergency crews have been mitigating runoff at the creek, which was impacted in 2023 by a six-alarm fire at a chemical distribution facility in the city’s west end.

“Toronto Water is on scene right now. They’ve got bales of hay and dikes in the event that it goes. Right now, it’s under control. There’s no risk of that being impacted at all,” he said.

“The Ministry of the Environment has also been notified, but again we’re keeping our eye on that and so far, so good.”

Darling said at one point, more than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at the facility on Disco Road, near Highway 27 and Belfield Road, after it broke out around 10:37 p.m. Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday morning, crews were keeping the fire at bay, he added.

Click to play video: '60 birds rescued from Mimico Creek following Etobicoke fire'
60 birds rescued from Mimico Creek following Etobicoke fire

The fire broke out in a pile of construction debris at the facility, which is roughly 50,000-square-feet in size. Within that debris were materials like plastic, Darling said.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The fire itself has been contained to the storage area where the material is dump by trucks entering the facility, Darling added.

“They come in through large overhead doors … they dump the material there, and then it’s it gets sorted from that point. Somewhere along the line, it caught fire underneath (the pile),” he said.

“We’re not ruling anything out, of course, until we do an investigation, but at this point no, nothing looks suspicious.”

Darling added officials have notified nearby business and Pearson airport about the smoke that may impact their operations.

Story continues below advertisement

On Aug. 11, 2023, a six-alarm fire at Brenntag Canada, a chemical distribution facility that blends lubricating oils, lead to runoff that flowed into the Humber and Mimico Creeks.

The spill affected multiple species and took months to clean up.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices