Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Toyota recalls more than 7,000 minivans in Canada, says seats may move in crash

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 20, 2025 12:29 pm
1 min read
Toyota signage, Vancouver, B.C., November 22, 2014. View image in full screen
Toyota signage in Vancouver, B.C., on Nov. 22, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley.
Toyota is recalling thousands of minivans in Canada, warning that some seats may move in the vehicles during a crash, Transport Canada said in a recall notice.

The recall pertains to the 2025 model of the Toyota Sienna Hybrid, the Transport Canada notice said on Friday. The company has recalled 7,142 units of the model.

On certain vehicles, the second-row passenger seat rails may not have been welded properly, the notice said. In the event of a crash, the seats may move.

“A seat that moves in a crash could create an increased risk of injury,” the notice said, adding that to reduce the risk of injury, Toyota advises that you shouldn’t transport passengers in the second-row seats until the recall repairs are completed.

Toyota will notify owners by mail and advise them to bring their vehicle to a dealership to replace the second-row seat rails, Transport Canada said.

However, users can also check if the recall applies to them on the Toyota Canada website.

This is the third major recall by the automaker in Canada in the last month. Earlier this month, Toyota recalled roughly 32,000 vehicles in Canada for issues with the rear-view display in some models that both the company and regulators say could increase the risk of a crash.

It came after the company recalled 70,000 vehicles in September over screen display problems.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

