Consumer

Toyota is recalling 32K more vehicles in Canada. Here’s why

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 11:20 am
1 min read
FILE - A Toyota logo is seen at a dealership in El Monte, Calif., Thursday, March 27, 2025. View image in full screen
FILE - A Toyota logo is seen at a dealership in El Monte, Calif., Thursday, March 27, 2025. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
Toyota is recalling roughly 32,000 vehicles in Canada for issues with the rear-view display in some models that both the company and regulators say could increase the risk of a crash.

It comes after the company recalled 70,000 vehicles in September over screen display problems.

“Canadian regulations require the rearview image to display when the vehicle is reversing,” Transport Canada said in a statement.

Both the recall notice from Transport Canada and the statement from Toyota Canada say this problem could lead to an increased risk of a crash with a person behind the vehicle.

The recall affects some Toyota SUV and pickup truck models equipped with a 14-inch multimedia display, which the company says will need a free software update to fix.

Click to play video: 'Toyota recalls 28k cars in Canada due to forward ‘creep’ while in neutral'
Toyota recalls 28k cars in Canada due to forward ‘creep’ while in neutral
According to a statement from the automaker, the software-related issues with the centre display in the affected vehicles could mean some users will at times see a distorted “half green, full green, or full black screen.”

Toyota adds that if this occurs while the vehicle is being reversed, the vehicle may not meet federal safety standards.

Models affected include the Toyota Sequoia, with model years of 2023-25, as well as the Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid from model years 2022-25.

Toyota says affected owners will be notified in writing by “late November 2025,” and will be advised to take their vehicles to a dealership for the software fix.

Last month, the company issued a recall for more than 70,000 vehicles in Canada for software-related issues with the instrument panel on more than a dozen models.

