Toyota recalls more than 70K vehicles in Canada

Toyota is recalling more than 70,000 vehicles in Canada across more than a dozen models.

The recall pertains to 70,480 vehicles equipped with a 12.3-inch display, Transport Canada said in the recall notice.

The notice said a software problem could cause the combination meter in the instrument panel not to display when the vehicle is started.

“As a result, you may not be able to see certain information about the vehicle, including the speedometer, fuel gauge, warning lights and malfunction tell-tales,” the notice said.

Warnings, tell-tales and gauges that don’t display could increase the risk of a crash, Transport Canada warned.

The following Lexus models are affected by the recall:

Lexus LS, 2024 and 2025 models

Lexus RX 500H, 2025 model

Lexus TX, 2024 model

The following Toyota models are affected:

Toyota Camry, 2025 model

Toyota Crown, 2023, 2024 and 2025 models

Toyota Crown Signia, 2025 model

Toyota GR Corola, 2023 and 2024 models

Toyota Grand Highlander, 2024 and 2025 models

Toyota RAV4, 2023, 2024 and 2025 models

Toyota RAV4 Prime, 2023 and 2024 models

Toyota Tacoma, 2024 model

Toyota Venza, 2023 and 2024 models

Users can check the Toyota website to see if their vehicle was affected.

Toyota will notify owners by mail and advise them to take their vehicle to a dealership to update the combination meter software, Transport Canada said.

If necessary, the company will also replace the combination meter.