Britney Spears’ rep responds to ex Kevin Federline’s memoir allegations

Britney Spears is responding to her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s allegations against her in his upcoming memoir, which include that she watched her sons sleep “with a knife in her hand.”

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” a representative for Spears, 43, told Entertainment Weekly in response to excerpts released from Federline’s upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.

“All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir,” her rep added of her 2023 book, The Woman in Me.

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, expressed concern for Spears and their sons, Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, in excerpts shared with the New York Times.

“We haven’t spoken in years,” Federline, 47, told the New York Times in an interview. But in his memoir, due Oct. 21, he reportedly writes about becoming concerned with what he describes as Spears’ “erratic behavior, which he learned about mostly secondhand from their two sons.”

“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand,” he alleges in the excerpt provided to the New York Times. “Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.

“The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible,” he added.

“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK,” Federline continued. “From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

He also suggested that all the fans who put their energy and efforts into the “Free Britney” movement should “now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement.”

“Because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival,” he added.

Federline told the Times that he had not discussed the contents of his new memoir with Spears.

“I’ve never, ever, once, been against Britney,” he said. “I’ve only tried to help my sons have an incredible relationship with their mother. And it’s hard because when I really reflect on everything that’s happened — my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap.”

In August 2022, Spears responded to Federline‘s “hurtful” claims about her relationship with their sons.

Federline said the relationship between Spears and their two shared sons had become distant in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her,” Federline told the British publication.

Federline claimed the boys decided on their own accord not to attend their mother’s wedding to her now ex-husband Sam Asghari. Federline said that, regardless, the boys were “happy” for their mother.

“This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,” Federline said in the interview, referring to Spears’ conservatorship battle. “It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Spears was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. Contrary to popular opinion, Federline said he believed the conservatorship held by Spears’ father Jamie “saved” the Toxic singer.

“I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK,” Federline said. “When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life.”

Spears responded to Federline’s claims on her Instagram story.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote.

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram,” Spears continued. “I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!”

Spears and Federline met in 2004 when he was a dancer in a Hollywood club. They married later that year, but divorced in 2006, shortly after the birth of their second son.

— With files from Global News