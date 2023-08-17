Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce 14 months after marriage

Send this page to someone via email

Sam Asghari, the husband of pop star Britney Spears, has filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, according to numerous reports.

Rumours of the couple’s allegedly tumultuous relationship have circulated online since they wed in June 2022. The Associated Press reported that a knowledgeable source said Asghari, 29, filed for divorce on Wednesday.

TMZ was the first outlet to break the story, though People magazine has also since reported news of the separation. The AP reported that court records in Los Angeles and Ventura counties did not show where the divorce had been filed.

Both Spears, 41, and Asghari have not commented publicly.

Spears first met Asghari, a model and actor, when he was featured in her 2016 Slumber Party music video.

Asghari reportedly supported Spears throughout the dramatic and highly publicized end of her over 13-year-long conservatorship.

The conservatorship was held by Spears’ father Jamie Spears, and allowed him to make medical, financial and personal decisions on the star’s behalf. Outrage over the conservatorship swelled amid the #FreeBritney movement, which saw the singer’s fans demand the legal arrangement be terminated.

Even Asghari and Spears were seen sporting #FreeBritney T-shirts as the court proceedings came to an end.

About six months after her conservatorship was dissolved, Spears and Asghari married in a star-studded ceremony at the Toxic singer’s California home. Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Madonna and Selena Gomez were in attendance.

Since news of Asghari’s divorce filing surfaced, Spears has been active online but has not made any mention of her love life. Instead, Spears told her Instagram followers on Tuesday that she plans to buy a horse.

“Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!!” the pop star wrote in an emoji-filled caption.

Asghari is Spears’ third husband.

The Oops!…I Did It Again singer was infamously married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for only 55 hours before filing for divorce in 2004.

Later that year, she married Kevin Federline, with whom she has two teenage sons. Spears and Federline divorced in 2007. Her conservatorship began the following year in 2008 after several months of her strange behaviour in public.

Spears’ highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, is set to hit shelves in October.