Britney Spears inks $15M tell-all book deal with Simon & Schuster

Britney Spears is set to release a tell-all memoir.

According to Variety, a source said the singer had “landed a record-breaking publishing deal” with Simon & Schuster.

The book will go into detail about Spears’ rise to fame, her music career, as well as her relationship with her family and that much-talked about conservatorship.

According to Page Six, the deal is said to be worth as much as $15 million.

An insider told the publication there had been a bidding war from multiple publishers over the book, with one source calling it “one of the biggest deals of all time, behind the Obamas,” which were rumoured to be worth more than $60 million.

ET Canada has contacted Spears’ rep for comment.

The star’s book comes after her younger sister Jamie Lynn opened up about family life, her famous sibling and more in her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

The book and Jamie Lynn’s comments in interviews surrounding the release sparked numerous online arguments between the pair.

The musician even called her sister “scum” and said she should take a lie detector test in a since-deleted Instagram post recently.