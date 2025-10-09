SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

MLB announces Blue Jays broadcast schedule

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2025 8:31 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays will open the American League Championship Series with a Sunday night matchup at Rogers Centre.

MLB announced the broadcast schedule for the first two games of the next round on Thursday, a day after Toronto eliminated the New York Yankees to advance.

Game 1 is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers. Detroit and Seattle are tied 2-2 in their best-of-five American League Division Series and face off in a decisive Game 5 on Friday.

Click to play video: '‘Oooh yeah! The Macho Man Trey Yesavage!’: Blue Jays fans go wild after beating Yankees in ALDS'
‘Oooh yeah! The Macho Man Trey Yesavage!’: Blue Jays fans go wild after beating Yankees in ALDS
The timing of Game 2 depends on how the National League Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs plays out.

If the Brewers advance, the Blue Jays will play at 5:03 p.m. on Monday followed by Game 1 of the NL Championship Series at 8:08 p.m. Should the Cubs win, first pitch for Game 2 of the ALCS is set for 4:38 p.m. and Game 1 of the NLCS would start at 7:08 p.m.

The Brewers led the best-of-five series 2-1 heading into Thursday night’s Game 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

