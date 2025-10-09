MLB announces Blue Jays broadcast schedule

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays will open the American League Championship Series with a Sunday night matchup at Rogers Centre.

MLB announced the broadcast schedule for the first two games of the next round on Thursday, a day after Toronto eliminated the New York Yankees to advance.

Game 1 is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers. Detroit and Seattle are tied 2-2 in their best-of-five American League Division Series and face off in a decisive Game 5 on Friday.

The timing of Game 2 depends on how the National League Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs plays out.

If the Brewers advance, the Blue Jays will play at 5:03 p.m. on Monday followed by Game 1 of the NL Championship Series at 8:08 p.m. Should the Cubs win, first pitch for Game 2 of the ALCS is set for 4:38 p.m. and Game 1 of the NLCS would start at 7:08 p.m.

The Brewers led the best-of-five series 2-1 heading into Thursday night’s Game 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.