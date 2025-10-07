SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Nuggets squeeze past Raptors in Vancouver

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 2:05 am
1 min read
VANCOUVER – The Raptors’ unbeaten streak at Rogers Arena came to a halt Monday night when the Denver Nuggets outlasted Toronto 112-108 in a pre-season game dubbed the 2025 NBA Canada Series.

Christian Braun scored 19 points for the Nuggets, who led 34-36 after the first quarter, 64-56 at halftime, and 94-88 heading into the final quarter.

Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont., and Nikola Jokic each added 17 points for the Nuggets, who outrebounded the Raptors 48-38.

Canadian R-J Barrett and Brandon Ingram led the Raptors with 19 points apiece, while Sandro Mamukelashvili chipped in with 15. The Raptors, who were 6-0 playing at Rogers Arena, couldn’t make it seven straight despite a fourth-quarter rally.

The Nuggets shot 56.7 per cent from field-goal range (38 of 67), while the Raptors were 41.2 per cent (40 of 97). The Nuggets were 37.9 per cent with three-pointers (11 of 29) while the Raptors were 23.8 (10 of 42).

The Nuggets had more blocks (6-0) and turnovers (31-11).

The Raptors had more assists (26-22), more steals (17-8), more fouls (31-22) and more points in the paint (58-46).

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers for a pre-season game on Sunday.

Raptors: Visit the Sacramento Kings for a pre-season game on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

