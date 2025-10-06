Menu

Canada

Woman dies after being pinned under TTC bus in Toronto, police say

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
A TTC bus transports people in Toronto on Monday, May 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A TTC bus transports people in Toronto on Monday, May 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Toronto police say a woman is dead after being pinned underneath a TTC bus in the city’s west end.

At around 1:16 p.m. Monday, police said officers were called to Royal York Station near Royal York Road and Bloor Street West for reports of an accident.

Police said a woman was pinned under a bus in the bus bay area of the station. She died at the scene.

Paramedics told Global News another person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said in a statement the woman who died was a pedestrian.

“We are heartbroken to learn that a pedestrian has died following a collision involving a TTC bus at Royal York Station today. On behalf of everyone at the TTC, I extend our deepest condolences to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Lali said.

“We are working closely with the Toronto Police Service as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. The safety of our customers, employees, and the public is our highest priority, and we are committed to fully supporting the investigation.”

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

