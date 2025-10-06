Toronto magic mushroom shop Shroomyz targeted again in suspicious fire

Send this page to someone via email

A magic mushroom shop in the city’s downtown area has been targeted again after Toronto fire says crews were called there for reports of a fire early Monday.

The illegal magic mushroom dispensary called Shroomyz, located on Bloor Street near Brunswick Avenue, caught fire at around 5 a.m. after initial reports indicated someone had thrown “something fiery” into the store, a Toronto fire spokesperson said.

When firefighters arrived, officials said the fire had not spread and was put out by the time they arrived. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is being investigated as suspicious and the investigation is ongoing, Toronto police say.

Police have not yet released any suspect description.

View image in full screen Shroomyz Magic Mushroom Dispensary at 497 Bloor St. W. on Oct. 6, 2025. Doug Gamey / Global News

This is not the first time this Shroomyz location has been targeted.

In late August, Global News obtained video showing a dark pickup truck smashing into the shop.

An outside security video showed a pickup truck driving into the front of Shroomyz Magic Mushroom Dispensary at 497 Bloor St. W. Moments later, a person dressed in all grey, with a hoodie, exits the truck and runs off.

An inside security video shows the moment the pickup truck strikes the storefront. The truck comes to a stop with part of its front inside the store, striking a long white table located inside. It does not appear anyone has entered the store but an alarm can be heard going off.

Another Shroomyz business in the downtown area has also been targeted previously. Toronto police said they responded to a suspected arson at a Shroomyz location on Yonge Street near Grosvenor Street on Aug. 6 at around 3:30 a.m. Five days later, a car drove into the same Shroomyz.

Toronto has seen a flurry of magic mushroom dispensaries open around the city, often operating brazenly and without hiding the purpose of their stores. Inside, products range from magic mushrooms to chocolate infused with the drug. Helpful cashiers stand ready to advise people looking for guidance.

In spite of the apparent official nature of these shops, Toronto police are clear that the entire enterprise is illegal. They’re not operating through any loophole.

Police have raided them fairly regularly, but previously told Global News the opioid crisis is a significantly higher priority when it comes to allocating enforcement resources.

— with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan