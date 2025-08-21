Video shows pickup truck smashing into Toronto magic mushroom shop

Send this page to someone via email

Security video obtained by Global News shows a dark pickup truck smashing into an illegal magic mushroom dispensary shop in Toronto early Thursday.

Toronto Police said a vehicle had driven into a storefront business on Bloor Street, near Brunswick Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m.

The driver did not remain at the scene and police are investigating.

An outside security video shows a pickup truck driving into the front of Shroomyz Magic Mushroom Dispensary on 497 Bloor Street West. Moments later, a person dressed in all grey, with a hoodie, exits the truck and runs off.

An inside security video shows the moment the pickup truck strikes the storefront. The truck comes to a stop with part of its front inside of the store, striking a long white table located inside. It does not appear anyone enter the store but an alarm can be heard going off.

This is not the first time the magic mushroom dispensary business has been damaged.

Toronto Police said they responded to a suspected arson at a Shroomyz location on Yonge Street near Grosvenor Street on Aug. 6 at around 3:30 a.m. Five days later, a car drove into the same Shroomyz on Yonge Street on Aug. 11.

A property manager spoke to Global News and called it a case of vandalism and that the store’s facade and front wall was damaged.

“It’s a case of vandalism. It is sad, but what can you do? I know that worse could have happened … It has to get fixed … our job is to clean up the mess,” a man who identified himself only as Mousa with MARS properties said.

He said he is working with the tenant to get the business back up and running.

View image in full screen Shroomyz on Bloor Street West in Toronto. Don Curran / Global News

Toronto has seen a flurry of magic mushroom dispensaries open around the city, often operating brazenly and without hiding the purpose of their stores.

Inside, products range from magic mushrooms to chocolate infused with the drug. Helpful cashiers stand ready to advise people looking for guidance.

In spite of the apparent official nature of these shops, Toronto police are clear that the entire enterprise is illegal. They’re not operating through any loophole that the brazen presentation might suggest.

Police have raided them fairly regularly, but previously told Global News the opioid crisis was a significantly higher priority when it comes to allocating enforcement resources.

— with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan