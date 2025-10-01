Winnipeg Jets make 7 more cuts including Brayden Yager, Colby Barlow

Send this page to someone via email

With only one exhibition game remaining, the Winnipeg Jets continued the cutdown process by trimming their training camp roster by seven more players.

The Jets sent four of their prospects to the American Hockey League, with goalie Thomas Milic, defenceman Elias Salomonsson, and forwards Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager all getting loaned to the Manitoba Moose.

The Jets also placed three players on waivers. Defenceman Kale Clague, as well as forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Samuel Fagemo, will all have to clear waivers before they can be reassigned to their top farm team.

Blueliners Tyrel Bauer and Isaak Phillips both cleared waivers on Wednesday and were loaned back to the Moose.

The moves leave the Jets with 28 healthy players in training camp. They have to name their 23-man opening night roster by Monday.

The Jets close out their pre-season schedule on Friday against the Calgary Flames before next Thursday’s season opener.