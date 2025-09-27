Canadiens use power play to beat Leafs

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Riley Kidney and Lane Hutson each scored power-play goals in the second period and the visiting Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in NHL pre-season action on Saturday.

Alex Newhook had a goal and assist for the Canadiens, who outshot the Maple Leafs 29-23 at Scotiabank Arena. Sean Farrell also scored for the visitors.

Story continues below advertisement

John Tavares scored a second-period power-play goal for the Maple Leafs, who went 1-for-3 with the man advantage, while the visitors were 2-for-3. William Nylander scored with under four minutes left.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Canadiens led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

The Canadiens outhit the Maple Leafs 30-28, and the Leafs blocked more shots (8-6).

Montreal goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 21 of 23 shots, while Anthony Stolarz stopped 15 of 18 shots before giving way to Artur Akhtyamov, who stopped 10 of 11 shots in the third period.

In a later game, the Winnipeg Jets hosted the Calgary Flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2025.