Sports

Canadiens use power play to beat Leafs

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2025 9:51 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Riley Kidney and Lane Hutson each scored power-play goals in the second period and the visiting Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in NHL pre-season action on Saturday.

Alex Newhook had a goal and assist for the Canadiens, who outshot the Maple Leafs 29-23 at Scotiabank Arena. Sean Farrell also scored for the visitors.

John Tavares scored a second-period power-play goal for the Maple Leafs, who went 1-for-3 with the man advantage, while the visitors were 2-for-3. William Nylander scored with under four minutes left.

The Canadiens led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

The Canadiens outhit the Maple Leafs 30-28, and the Leafs blocked more shots (8-6).

Montreal goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 21 of 23 shots, while Anthony Stolarz stopped 15 of 18 shots before giving way to Artur Akhtyamov, who stopped 10 of 11 shots in the third period.

In a later game, the Winnipeg Jets hosted the Calgary Flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

