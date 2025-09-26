Menu

Crime

Police arrest 2nd teen in murder of 8-year-old Toronto boy, 1 teen outstanding

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 1:28 pm
Toronto police say one suspect remains outstanding after officers arrested a second in connection to the shooting death of an eight-year-old boy this summer.

Police said Friday officers arrested a youth, who can’t be identified due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice act, with the help of London police on Thursday.

He has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the Aug. 16 of JahVai Roy. A 16-year-old boy is also facing a first-degree murder charge.

At around 12:30 a.m. that day, JahVai was lying in bed with his mother when shots rang out outside his home in the Martha Eaton Way and Tretheway Drive area.

Despite life-saving measures, police said JahVai was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said stray bullets also entered two other building units and no one else was injured. JahVai’s death sent shockwaves throughout the community.

Generally, police and media are legally forbidden from naming or identifying suspects under the age of 18, nor can they release images of them.

In certain situations, police are allowed to seek exemptions, which they received in this case. It expired on Sept. 24. They were identified as a 17-year-old boy and a man who was 17 at the time of the shooting.

The third suspect is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

