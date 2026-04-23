Man charged in York Region human trafficking case as police seek more victims

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A man has been charged following a human trafficking investigation spanning several years in York Region.

Investigators with York Regional Police allege the victim was sexually assaulted, trafficked and exploited in the sex trade between 2012 and 2019 at locations in Vaughan and across Ontario.

Police said in a release that the suspect is known to use multiple aliases and have released his photo, believing there may be additional victims.

Officers have charged Kemoy Clarke, 43, of East Gwillimbury, with multiple offences, including trafficking in persons, procuring, sexual assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

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He is also known by the aliases Jodi Cappodanna, Chris Clarke and “Jay,” police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or who may have been affected to come forward.

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Police note human trafficking involves the exploitation, manipulation or control of a person through violence or threats to provide sexual services or forced labour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.