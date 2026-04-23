Surrey residents say vacant properties attracting vandalism and crime

Send this page to someone via email

Neighbours of several vacant properties in Surrey’s Campbell Heights community say vandalism and crime are creating a safety issue.

Early Wednesday morning, a fire broke out at one of the buildings, but neighbours say there have been many issues over the last few years, including dumping stolen vehicles on the properties.

Debbie Scheffer told Global News that she has been complaining about this property for the last few years.

The land has become a dumping ground, home to squatters and vandalism. Another abandoned house on the block also caught fire six months ago.

Sheffer told Global News that she has called the police, the fire department and bylaw officers, and written letters to the city, all to no avail.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s very frustrating,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just gets passed around, but it always gets pushed back to whoever’s got the concern to phone in.”

1:42 Surrey armed robbery and shooting trial in the hands of jury

Fire investigators were on scene on Wednesday.

The City of Surrey was asked for comment, but failed to provide Global News with a statement.

The city can fine negligent owners or seek court injunctions; ultimately, it is up to the owners of the property to have it maintained.

Global News tried to track down the owners, but was unable to.

According to Sheffer, the company that owns the property is looking to turn the lot into truck parking, but she said that the owners are no longer communicating with neighbours.

“I even spoke to the owner, one of them, and I explained, like, you know, this isn’t what we do as neighbours,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire left several trees badly damaged and there are concerns about the natural gas lines in the area.