Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make surprise appearance at Santa Barbara benefit

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 21, 2025 11:43 am
2 min read
(L-R) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend the One805LIVE! 2025 concert benefiting first responders on September 20, 2025 in Carpinteria, California. View image in full screen
(L-R) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend the One805LIVE! 2025 concert benefiting first responders on Sept. 20, 2025 in Carpinteria, Calif. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the One805Live! concert benefiting first responders in Santa Barbara over the weekend.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, and Duchess of Sussex, 44, attended the benefit on Sept. 20 at actor Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate in California, which raises funds for essential equipment and mental wellness programs for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

This year’s benefit featured performances by Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte, The Fray, Alan Parsons, Thelma Houston and more.

Markle joined her husband onstage briefly and then returned to watch him from the side of the stage as Harry presented an award to Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig. She was wearing a Carolina Herrera sleeveless midnight blue shirtdress with a cinched waist and caramel brown pumps.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the One805LIVE! 2025 concert benefiting first responders on September 20, 2025 in Carpinteria, California. View image in full screen
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the One805LIVE! 2025 concert benefiting first responders on Sept. 20, 2025 in Carpinteria, Calif. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA
(L-R) Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the One805LIVE! 2025 concert benefiting first responders on Sept. 20, 2025 in Carpinteria, Calif. View image in full screen
(L-R) Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the One805LIVE! 2025 concert benefiting first responders on Sept. 20, 2025 in Carpinteria, Calif. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA

This isn’t the first time the couple has attended the event honouring local first responders.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, Harry took the stage at the event to honour Santa Barbara County air support pilot Loren Courtney and he was also joined by Markle at the event in September 2023.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage with First Responders during the One805 Live Fall Concert benefiting First Responders on September 20, 2024 in Carpinteria, California. View image in full screen
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage with First Responders during the One805 Live Fall Concert benefiting First Responders on Sept. 20, 2025 in Carpinteria, Calif. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Trending Now

The surprise appearance comes after the Duke of Sussex’s meeting with his father, King Charles III, earlier this month, for the first time in almost two years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During an exclusive interview with The Guardian, Harry said he would like to bring his American-born children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, whom he shares with his wife Markle, to his home country.

“Yes, I would. This week has definitely brought that closer,” he told the British outlet on an overnight train to Kyiv after a short trip to the U.K.

Not much is known about the recent meeting between Harry and his father, other than they sat down for a cup of tea.

Story continues below advertisement

The Duke, who became entirely estranged from the Royal Family after he released his tell-all memoir Spare, did not share a great deal about the rift at the behest of his father.

Harry, who is not on speaking terms with his brother, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, said, “my conscience is clear,” while alluding to wanting to spend more time in the U.K. despite his public criticisms of his family.

His comments mark a shift in outlook from earlier this year, when Harry told the BBC he did not “see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K.,” after losing a legal bid to retain his publicly funded police security detail provided to him when visiting Britain.

With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices