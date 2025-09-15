Menu

Prince Harry ‘closer’ to bringing kids to U.K. after King Charles meeting

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 3:26 pm
2 min read
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. View image in full screen
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry — after meeting with his father, King Charles III, for the first time in almost two years last week — says he’s warming up to the idea of introducing his kids to their estranged family members.

During an exclusive interview with The Guardian, the Duke of Sussex, 41, said he would like to bring his American-born children, Princess Lilibet, 6, and Prince Archie, 4, whom he shares with his wife, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to his home country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada. Picture date: Monday February 10, 2025. View image in full screen
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada. Picture date: Monday February 10, 2025. Aaron Chown / Getty Images

“Yes, I would. This week has definitely brought that closer,” he told the British outlet on an overnight train to Kyiv after a short trip to the U.K.

Not much is known about the recent meeting between Harry and his father, other than they sat down for a cup of tea.

Click to play video: 'Prince Harry gets emotional as he visits Kyiv memorial dedicated to fallen soldiers'
Prince Harry gets emotional as he visits Kyiv memorial dedicated to fallen soldiers

The Duke, who became entirely estranged from the Royal Family after he released his tell-all memoir Spare, did not share a great deal about the rift at the behest of his father.

He did provide some novel tidbits about himself, including that he hates cycling because he has a “bony ass,” and that boxing and “hitting the hell out of a bag” help him to relieve stress.

The outlet went on to describe him as an “informal” person who walked around in his socks and made dad jokes during the overnight train ride to the capital of Ukraine.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is met at the train station on September 12, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit at the invitation of the Ukrainian government. View image in full screen
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is met at the train station on September 12, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit at the invitation of the Ukrainian government. Eduard Kryzhanivskyi /Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine/ Getty Images

Harry, who is not on speaking terms with his brother, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, said, “my conscience is clear,” while alluding to wanting to spend more time in the U.K. despite his public criticisms of his family.

His comments mark a shift in outlook from earlier this year, when Harry told the BBC he did not “see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K.,” after losing a legal bid to retain his publicly funded police security detail provided to him when visiting Britain.

“They’re going to miss, well, everything,” he said. “I love my country. I always have done. Despite what some people in that country have done,” the prince, whose security was downgraded when he left England for the U.S., continued.

Click to play video: 'Prince Harry loses legal battle with UK government over police protection'
Prince Harry loses legal battle with UK government over police protection

“I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do,” he also told the BBC in May. “I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Before his most recent visit, Harry last saw his father in person in February 2024, days after the King announced his cancer diagnosis.

During their latest meeting, the Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Clarence House at around 5:20 p.m. local time on Sept. 10. He was pictured leaving just under an hour later, according to People.

The two have been distant since Harry and his wife, Meghan, left royal life and moved to California in 2020.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

