Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Prince Harry loses appeal over security protection while in the U.K.

By Brian Melley The Associated Press
Posted May 2, 2025 10:51 am
4 min read
Prince Harry waves as he leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London on April 9, 2025. View image in full screen
Prince Harry waves as he leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London on April 9, 2025. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prince Harry lost his appeal Friday challenging the U.K. government’s decision to strip him of his publicly funded security after he stepped away from royal family duties and moved to the U.S.

The Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that a committee hadn’t treated Harry unfairly when it decided to review his protection on a case-by-case basis each time he visits the U.K.

Justice Geoffrey Vos said in a 21-page judgement that the Duke of Sussex felt badly treated and his lawyer had made powerful and moving arguments on his behalf. But he said that Harry’s grievance wasn’t legal grounds to challenge the decision to deny him regular security.

“From the Duke of Sussex’s point of view, something may indeed have gone wrong, in that an unintended consequence of his decision to step back from royal duties and spend the majority of his time abroad has been that he has been provided with a more bespoke, and generally lesser, level of protection than when he was in the U.K.,” Vos said. “But that does not, of itself, give rise to a legal complaint.”

Story continues below advertisement

The ruling is likely to leave the Duke of Sussex with a large bill to pay the U.K. government’s legal fees — in addition to his own lawyers’ costs.

Click to play video: 'Royal aide who filed bullying claim against Meghan Markle takes on major role with Prince William'
Royal aide who filed bullying claim against Meghan Markle takes on major role with Prince William

It wasn’t immediately clear if he would try to appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ruling upheld a High Court judge’s decision last year that found that a “bespoke” plan for the Duke of Sussex’s security wasn’t unlawful, irrational or unjustified.

Harry made a rare appearance for the two-day hearing last month as his lawyer argued that his life was in danger and the Royal and VIP Executive Committee had singled him out for inferior treatment.

“There is a person sitting behind me who is being told he is getting a special bespoke process when he knows and has experienced a process that is manifestly inferior in every respect,” lawyer Shaheed Fatima said. “His presence here and throughout this appeal is a potent illustration — were one needed — of how much this appeal means to him and his family.”

Story continues below advertisement

A lawyer for the government said that Harry’s argument repeated his misconceived approach that failed in the lower court.

“It involves a continued failure to see the wood for the trees, advancing propositions available only by reading small parts of the evidence, and now the judgement, out of context and ignoring the totality of the picture,” lawyer James Eadie said.

Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had stepped back from their official roles in the family in 2020, because they didn’t feel they were “being protected by the institution,” his lawyer said.

Trending Now

After doing so, a Home Office committee ruled there was “no basis for publicly funded security support for the duke and duchess within Great Britain.”

Harry claimed that he and his family are endangered when visiting his homeland because of hostility aimed at him and Meghan on social media and through relentless hounding by news media.

Since he lost his government-sponsored protection, Harry faced at least two serious security threats, his lawyer said in court papers. Al-Qaeda had published a document that said Harry’s assassination would please Muslims, and he and his wife were involved in a pursuit by paparazzi in New York.

Click to play video: 'Meghan Markle products sold out as podcast launches this week'
Meghan Markle products sold out as podcast launches this week
Story continues below advertisement

Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles III, has bucked royal family convention by taking the government and tabloid press to court, where he has a mixed record.

He lost a related court case in which he sought permission to privately pay for a police detail when in the U.K. A judge denied that offer after a government lawyer argued officers shouldn’t be used as “private bodyguards for the wealthy.”

But he won a significant victory at trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror when a judge found that phone hacking at the tabloid was “widespread and habitual.” He claimed a “monumental” victory in January when Rupert Murdoch’s U.K. tabloids made an unprecedented apology for intruding in his life for years, and agreed to pay substantial damages to settle his privacy invasion lawsuit.

He has a similar case pending against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices