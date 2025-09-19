Menu

Video link
Headline link
Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Yellow roasted beets with feta and almonds

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted September 19, 2025 4:00 am
Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as they prepare yellow roasted beets with feta and almonds.

Ingredients 

4 yellow beets

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

8 cups arugula

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

1/3 cup sliced toasted almonds

 Instructions
Slice 4 yellow beets into 1/8th to ¼” thick slices, drizzle with 2 tbsp olive oil and salt. Place on parchment paper on baking sheet, cover with foil and roast at 450 F for about 20 minutes or until tender. Add arugula to a bowl and add 3 tbsp olive oil and lemon juice and salt and pepper. Place on large platter and top with cooked beets, feta cheese and chopped almonds.

