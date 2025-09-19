Simply Delicious Recipe: Yellow roasted beets with feta and almonds

See more sharing options

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as they prepare yellow roasted beets with feta and almonds.

Ingredients

4 yellow beets

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

8 cups arugula

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

1/3 cup sliced toasted almonds

Instructions

Slice 4 yellow beets into 1/8th to ¼” thick slices, drizzle with 2 tbsp olive oil and salt. Place on parchment paper on baking sheet, cover with foil and roast at 450 F for about 20 minutes or until tender. Add arugula to a bowl and add 3 tbsp olive oil and lemon juice and salt and pepper. Place on large platter and top with cooked beets, feta cheese and chopped almonds.