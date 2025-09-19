Simply Delicious Recipe: Yellow roasted beets with feta and almonds

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as they prepare yellow roasted beets with feta and almonds.
Ingredients
4 yellow beets
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
8 cups arugula
3 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp lemon juice
Salt and pepper
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
1/3 cup sliced toasted almonds
Instructions
Slice 4 yellow beets into 1/8th to ¼” thick slices, drizzle with 2 tbsp olive oil and salt. Place on parchment paper on baking sheet, cover with foil and roast at 450 F for about 20 minutes or until tender. Add arugula to a bowl and add 3 tbsp olive oil and lemon juice and salt and pepper. Place on large platter and top with cooked beets, feta cheese and chopped almonds.
