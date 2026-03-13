Weyburn KFC puts Saskatchewan town on the map

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Weyburn is like any other small town in Saskatchewan, but one thing sets it apart from other cities across the country: it’s home to the last KFC All-Day Buffet.

Since 1988, Larie Semen, Weyburn KFC’s Manager, brought in an All-Day Buffet option — a move that initially ruffled some feathers. But after bringing in more business than ever, it was deemed a success and 27 KFCs across the country followed suit.

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With other locations closing down their buffet options for a variety of reasons, Weyburn’s KFC is now the only KFC in the country that offers all-day buffet, and hopes to keep it that way.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.