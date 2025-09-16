Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Calgary woman wins million-dollar prize while kayak shopping

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 6:47 pm
1 min read
Pam Millage recently won $1 million on a scratch and win ticket. View image in full screen
Pam Millage recently won $1 million on a scratch and win ticket. Courtesy Western Canadian Lottery Corportation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A mother-daughter kayak shopping trip has unexpectedly made a Calgary a woman an instant millionaire after winning big on a scratch and win ticket.

Pam Millage told the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation that she saw the kayak was on sale at London Drugs and “went to get it.”

“If we hadn’t bought the kayak, I never would have bought the ticket at the checkout, and I never would have won,” she says.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Pam says she had to pay for the kayak at the cashier check out and customer service desk rather than using the self-checkout because of the kayak’s size and because it was on sale.

While at the register, that’s when she decided to buy a couple scratch and win tickets, Millage told the WCLC, including a $3 Dill to Bills ticket and a $5 Set for Life ticket.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I scratched the … ticket and thought, ‘This doesn’t make sense!’” she laughed. “I had to double-check to be sure I was seeing it right!”

Pam hasn’t made any plans on how she wants to spend her sudden windfall, but says her son’s car just died and also mentioned an overseas trip that she and her husband have been thinking about.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices