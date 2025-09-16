Calgary woman wins million-dollar prize while kayak shopping

Send this page to someone via email

A mother-daughter kayak shopping trip has unexpectedly made a Calgary a woman an instant millionaire after winning big on a scratch and win ticket.

Pam Millage told the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation that she saw the kayak was on sale at London Drugs and “went to get it.”

“If we hadn’t bought the kayak, I never would have bought the ticket at the checkout, and I never would have won,” she says.

Pam says she had to pay for the kayak at the cashier check out and customer service desk rather than using the self-checkout because of the kayak’s size and because it was on sale.

While at the register, that’s when she decided to buy a couple scratch and win tickets, Millage told the WCLC, including a $3 Dill to Bills ticket and a $5 Set for Life ticket.

“I scratched the … ticket and thought, ‘This doesn’t make sense!’” she laughed. “I had to double-check to be sure I was seeing it right!”

Pam hasn’t made any plans on how she wants to spend her sudden windfall, but says her son’s car just died and also mentioned an overseas trip that she and her husband have been thinking about.