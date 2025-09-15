Menu

Crime

Homeless man killed, several beat in string of ‘violent’ attacks in Toronto: police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 11:24 am
2 min read
A 20-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy are facing charges in a string of “extremely violent” attacks against several vulnerable men in Toronto.

Police said Monday that on Aug. 31, several men were beat, including a homeless man who died on Sept. 4 after being found outside without vital signs. He was 62, but police did not release his identity as next-of-kin have not yet been located and notified.

His death was ruled the city’s 29th homicide of 2025.

He was allegedly attacked, unprovoked, at around 6:08 a.m. on Aug. 31 near Queen and Bay streets by the suspects, one of whom was reportedly armed with a hammer, police said.

That incident is one of five that happened that day, with the first occurring at 5:45 a.m. near Yonge and Dundas streets. Three of the victims were described by police as experiencing homelessness, and the others were described as “vulnerable” people. Police did not have ages for all of the victims.

During the first incident, a man was seated on a public bench when the suspects approached and allegedly began beating him. He managed to escape and flee the area, police said.

At 5:52 a.m., the suspects then approached a 70-year-old man in the same area. He was reportedly assaulted, and fell to the ground before the suspects fled the area, police said. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At 6:02 a.m., the suspects allegedly confronted the 62-year-old man, and then at 6:25 a.m., a 63-year-old man near Gerrard and Yonge streets had his phone taken by the suspects. He tried to get it back but was pushed to the ground, police said.

Finally, at 8:07 a.m., near College and Yonge streets, police said the suspects reportedly approached a man and asked to use his phone. He refused, and the suspects reportedly slapped it out of his hand and threw an object at him. The suspects fled but were arrested shortly after.

Toronto police assaults. View image in full screen
A 20-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy are facing charges in a string of “extremely violent’ attacks against several vulnerable men in Toronto. Police created a graphic showing the vicinity of the alleged assaults. Toronto police graphic
Police stressed each incident was unprovoked.

“All of these attacks were extremely violent, and they targeted vulnerable members of our city,” Det. Sgt. Stacey McCabe told reporters at a news conference.

Toronto resident Isaiah Byers was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, three counts of robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

A 12-year-old boy, whose identity can’t be published due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, four counts of robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.

McCabe said investigators have learned there may have been more incidents.

“More people may have been approached by the two accused on the morning of the attacks, or people may have witnessed these attacks. We would like these people to come forward so that we can get more information from them,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

