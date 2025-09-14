Woman dead in Saskatchewan after police say shot was fired at SUV on highway

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in an SUV on a rural Saskatchewan highway is dead after police say the vehicle was hit by a gunshot, and authorities are warning residents in the area to be wary.

RCMP say two women were in a Ford Explorer on Highway 39 around 8 p.m. Friday, driving near grain elevators toward Weyburn, Sask., when there was a loud crack.

A 44-year-old woman from Weyburn who was a passenger in the SUV was injured and died at the scene, and investigators say she’d been shot.

The driver, who police say was the only other person in the vehicle and is not a suspect, was not hurt.

Police say at this time the shooting appears to be random.

They’re asking the pubic to remain vigilant, like farmers who may be working late in the fields, and they’re asking people to lock vehicle doors and remove the keys.

“We understand the current circumstances of this investigation may cause concern, particularly for locals and those who travel on Highway 39,” Insp. Ashley St. Germaine of the RCMP Major Crimes Branch said in a news release, which asked anyone who may have seen something unusual on the stretch of road northwest of Weyburn to contact police.

“If you saw a black Ford Explorer around that time, please contact police with any information. Was someone target practising in the area? Was another vehicle driving erratically on that road? Please call investigators so we can determine if the information you have may assist us in this investigation.”

Police say the victim’s family has been notified.

They said no other suspicious activity or people have been reported to Weyburn RCMP that would be considered connected to the shooting.

RCMP say if an urgent public safety risk is identified, they will notify the public immediately.

The highway has reopened but police say there will be an increased police presence through the weekend in the Weyburn area.