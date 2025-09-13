Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Community rallies in Toronto to call for end to gun violence

By Lexy Benedict & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 13, 2025 4:20 pm
1 min read
A coalition of organizations came together to march against violence on Sept. 13, 2025. The rally comes a month after JahVai Roy, 8, was killed after being struck by a stray bullet. View image in full screen
A coalition of organizations came together to march against violence on Sept. 13, 2025. The rally comes a month after JahVai Roy, eight, was killed after being struck by a stray bullet. Lexy Benedict/Global News
There was a loud call for an end to gun violence in Toronto as a coalition of organizations came together for a march Saturday.

Organizers said the gathering was a chance to send a strong message to upper levels of government and communities to take action.

“To spread the message of awareness that things have gotten way out of control in the city,” said Marcell Wilson, the founder of One by One Movement.

The rally comes one month after the death of JahVai Roy, eight, who was struck and killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in his bed in his North York apartment.

His mother, Holly Roy, says she’s making sure her voice is heard — for him.

“I’m still very numb, I miss my son and this is why we’re here today,” she said.

“They’re taking our loved ones … and we need to come together because this shouldn’t happen to anybody.”

Toronto police announced just days ago the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect, who has been charged with first-degree murder and five firearms offences.

Two other suspects — a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the shooting — remain at large and are wanted for first-degree murder.

Wilson says violence has been on the rise, and the ages of those involved are getting younger.

“It’s trending as far as extreme violence being committed by younger and younger people, and JahVai was the youngest member of my organization, so it hits deeper for us,” he said.

As the rally marched from Nathan Phillips Square to Queens Park, participants urged communities and policymakers to acknowledge the problem.

“If we don’t mobilize now, it’s just going to continue to get worse,” said Rita Asare, the executive director of the Black Action Defense Committee.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

