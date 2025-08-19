Vigil set for eight-year-old Toronto boy killed by stray bullet while in bed

A vigil is set to take place Thursday evening for an eight-year-old Toronto boy who was killed this weekend by a stray bullet while he was in bed with his family.
JahVai Roy was killed in his home in the city’s north end early Saturday morning in what police are calling a “cowardly act.”
Get daily National news
The city’s homicide unit has said a bullet from a shooting outside a building in the Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive area entered the residence at around 12:30 a.m.
They say stray bullets also entered two other units, but no one else was injured.
A social media post invites community members to gather on Thursday evening and to wear blue, described as JahVai’s favourite colour.
The post says the boy’s light “continues to shine in the hearts of all who knew and loved (him).”
- Son of Norway’s crown princess charged with 32 offences, including rape
- Matthew Perry death: ‘Ketamine Queen’ to plead guilty to selling fatal dose
- Iraq starts excavation of large mass grave left by rampaging Islamic State
- ‘Needle attacks’ reported at music festival in Montreal, police investigating
Comments