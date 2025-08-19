Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vigil set for eight-year-old Toronto boy killed by stray bullet while in bed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto police search for suspects after 8-year-old shot dead'
Toronto police search for suspects after 8-year-old shot dead
RELATED: Toronto police search for suspects after 8-year-old shot dead
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A vigil is set to take place Thursday evening for an eight-year-old Toronto boy who was killed this weekend by a stray bullet while he was in bed with his family.

JahVai Roy was killed in his home in the city’s north end early Saturday morning in what police are calling a “cowardly act.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city’s homicide unit has said a bullet from a shooting outside a building in the Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive area entered the residence at around 12:30 a.m.

They say stray bullets also entered two other units, but no one else was injured.

Trending Now

A social media post invites community members to gather on Thursday evening and to wear blue, described as JahVai’s favourite colour.

The post says the boy’s light “continues to shine in the hearts of all who knew and loved (him).”

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices