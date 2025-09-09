Menu

Crime

Hamilton police arrest 3rd suspect after bystander killed during gunfight

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 9, 2025 12:24 pm
1 min read
A third person has been arrested after a young, innocent bystander was struck and killed by a stray bullet during a gunfight in Hamilton, Ont., earlier this year.

At around 7:30 p.m. on April 17, police said 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa was standing at a bus stop near Upper James Street and South Bend Road when a bullet hit her chest.

Randhawa was on her way home from a local gym. She was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Randhawa was an international student who came to Canada from India two years ago and was studying at Mohawk College.

Hamilton police Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid said at the time of the shooting that Randhawa had “no time” to react.

On Tuesday, police said 29-year-old Jaiyden Jones was arrested without incident in Toronto. He appeared in court Monday and was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Jerdaine Foster, 32, was arrested on Aug. 5 and was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. Obiesea Okafor was arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with three counts of attempted murder.

At the time of the shooting, there was a dispute between two groups in several vehicles and at least seven people were involved in the argument. The argument had gone on for a few minutes before Randhawa arrived at the stop, and then shots rang out once she arrived there.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues

