Woman killed after being struck by stray bullet waiting at Ontario bus stop

Hamilton Police say they are investigating after a young woman, who was an innocent bystander, was struck by a stray bullet during gunfire in the city.
Police said shots rang out on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. near Upper James and South Bend Road.
When officers arrived, police said they found a 21-year-old woman — identified as Harsimrat Randhawa from India — with a gunshot wound to her chest.
She was rushed to hospital where she later died, police said.
Police said Randhawa was studying at Mohawk College and was standing at the bus stop on her way to work when she was killed.
Investigators said through video evidence they observed a passenger in a black Mercedes SUV shoot at occupants of a white sedan.
The white sedan drove off going northbound on Upper James and the Mercedes drove westbound on South Bend.
The gunshots also entered the back window of a home nearby on Allenby Avenue where the residents inside were watching television just a few feet away, police said.
However, no one was injured inside the home.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the area around that time is asked to contact police.
