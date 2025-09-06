‘Hero in our eyes’: N.S. construction worker credited with slowing fire spread

Send this page to someone via email

Not all heroes wear capes.

In fact, for Belinda Murphy, her hero was in a construction vest.

“I know he doesn’t want praise, but he’s a hero in our eyes. He saved our community,” said Murphy, who lives in Three Fathom Harbour, N.S.

When her neighbour’s shed caught fire on Thursday, the blaze quickly grew — destroying his home and threatening to spread to nearby properties.

“I went outside and looked up, and saw this big cloud of black smoke. I can see the flames, and as I’m running closer, there’s explosions,” she recalled.

“I can feel the wind blowing towards me, and I know that the wind is coming towards my house, and these woods are a disaster waiting to happen.”

Dry conditions in the province have heightened the fire risk all summer.

A construction worker, who just happened to be hauling a tank of water in the area, spotted the smoke and, without hesitating, headed for Three Fathom Harbour Road.

“None of us could hear sirens. This dump truck comes up the road, and he just whipped it sideways and backed in the driveway,” she said.

“He just got out and immediately started hosing everything down.”

Halifax Fire District Chief Steve Bussey says that action made a difference.

“We would say good job and thanks for all your help,” he said.

View image in full screen Belinda Murphy is now collecting donations for her neighbour, who lost his home in the fire. Ella MacDonald/Global News

The worker, who has since been identified as Gordie Spares, declined an on-camera interview. But his employer, Basin Contracting Limited, told Global News they appreciate the thanks on his behalf.

Meanwhile, Spares has been dubbed a hero on social media, with many praising his quick thinking and willingness to spring into action until firefighters arrived on scene.

“Dump truck flew out of the driveway, fire truck went in. Gordie turned around, and he’s like, ‘Can we move this van? Because I gotta get back to work now.'” Murphy recalled.

As the ash settles, Murphy’s neighbour is without a place to call home. Friends are now collecting donations and started a GoFundMe campaign to help him out.

“He’s an 81-year-old veteran. He had no house insurance, so right now, I have taken it upon myself to gather up some clothing for (him) because he got out with only the clothes on his back,” said Murphy.