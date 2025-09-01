Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wind fans flames in parts of Nova Scotia’s largest wildfire; no new damage to homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2025 1:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County continues to burn, community rallies behind victims'
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County continues to burn, community rallies behind victims
WATCH: Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County continues to burn, community rallies behind victims
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia officials say parts of the province’s largest wildfire in Annapolis Valley have increased in intensity because of the wind.

In a social media post on Monday, the Department of Natural Resources says the southern end of the Long Lake wildfire has been most active.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The size of the wildfire is estimated to be nearly 85 square kilometres, but there has been no new damage to homes reported.

The post says crews are using helicopters to drop water on the southern end of the fire to establish a perimeter that can help firefighters tackle the blaze.

Trending Now

So far, 20 homes and at least 11 outbuildings, such as sheds or garages, have been destroyed or seriously damaged by the Long Lake wildfire.

The social media post says 61 firefighters from Ontario, 40 from Quebec and another 61 local crew, along with 50 pieces of heavy machinery are tackling the blaze.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices