Wind fans flames in parts of Nova Scotia’s largest wildfire; no new damage to homes

Nova Scotia officials say parts of the province’s largest wildfire in Annapolis Valley have increased in intensity because of the wind.

In a social media post on Monday, the Department of Natural Resources says the southern end of the Long Lake wildfire has been most active.

The size of the wildfire is estimated to be nearly 85 square kilometres, but there has been no new damage to homes reported.

The post says crews are using helicopters to drop water on the southern end of the fire to establish a perimeter that can help firefighters tackle the blaze.

So far, 20 homes and at least 11 outbuildings, such as sheds or garages, have been destroyed or seriously damaged by the Long Lake wildfire.

The social media post says 61 firefighters from Ontario, 40 from Quebec and another 61 local crew, along with 50 pieces of heavy machinery are tackling the blaze.