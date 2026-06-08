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Canada

10-year-old from Martensville starts business selling ice cream off bike

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted June 8, 2026 7:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Young entrepreneur sells ice cream off his bike'
Young entrepreneur sells ice cream off his bike
WATCH: A 10-year-old from Martensville is turning a sweet idea into a business called Gus' Sweet Treats, selling ice cream from his bike.
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On hot days, a cold treat goes a long way.

A 10-year-old from Martensville, Sask., took that idea and turned it into a business.

Gus Fandrich of Gus’ Sweet Treats said he was at a Warman Wolverines game and spotted a Dickie Dee bike.

“And I was asking my dad, ‘What was that?’ And he explained to me, used to sell ice cream. So I was like, ‘Can I do one of those?’ And he said, ‘You sure can,”  Gus said.

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“He just wanted to do something, right? So we got this together for him, and he’s motivated. He’s always been motivated, so he wants to do stuff,” said Jason Fandrich, Gus’s dad.

Gus’ Sweet Treats goes all around town on Fridays and weekends, serving ice cream for up to 100 people some days.

Story continues below advertisement

With help from his dad, Gus built the bike himself.

“We decided just to get a freezer and an inverter and stuff like that and go that route. And then Gus wanted to sell pop and chips too. So, we added a little compartment to the back,” Fandrich said. “We put a e-motor on it and an e-bike throttle and all that stuff.”

Gus says this operation has allowed him to learn more about his city and meet new people across town.

“To make people smile. I always see them passing by. I like to see their smiles,” Gus said.

And the community is loving him.

“It’s been nothing but positive. Yeah, everyone’s so excited to see him out, taking an initiative,” Fandrich said.

Watch above for more on Gus’ Sweet Treats

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