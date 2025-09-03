Menu

Crime

Teen suspects arrested in armed incident at Unicity Walmart: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 3:34 pm
1 min read
Cst. Dani McKinnon speaks to media Sept. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
Cst. Dani McKinnon speaks to media Sept. 3, 2025. Winnipeg Police Service / Facebook
Four teens are in youth custody after an armed incident at a Walmart store in the Unicity area, police say.

Officers were in the vicinity when they were flagged down around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. They arrested two suspects at the scene — one of whom was still carrying a weapon, later determined to be a C02-propelled air gun.

Two other suspects were later arrested outside the store.

Major crimes investigators reviewed security footage and spoke to witnesses, and determined that four suspects allegedly took backpacks from store shelves and filled them with merchandise, before trying to leave without paying.

When a security guard tried to stop them, one suspect pulled out the weapon, police said, and ultimately fired it at the guard, narrowly missing his head, before the four suspects took off.

All four face a number of charges.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery using a firearm, use of an imitation firearm during commission of an indictable offence, assault with a weapon, and possessing a weapon.

A second 13-year-old was also arrested. She faces a charge of armed robbery using a firearm.

A 15-year-old girl faces more than a half-dozen charges, including multiple counts of failing to comply with sentencing and release orders, as well as armed robbery.

The fourth suspect, a 17-year-old boy, faces similar charges.

