Crime

Man charged with manslaughter after fatal 2024 overdose in Vaughan, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2025 1:01 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022 in Aurora, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022 in Aurora, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
York Region police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following an overdose death in Vaughan, Ont., last September.

Police say they responded to a call at a residence in the area of Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive on Sept. 15, 2024, where a man without vital signs was pronounced dead.

Get breaking National news

Police say the coroner’s office classified the death as an accidental overdose.

They say investigators have identified a suspect who is responsible for trafficking drugs in the region, including those allegedly sold to the deceased.

Police say a search warrant was executed at his residence, where officers seized “a quantity of controlled substances and proceeds of crime.”

Police say they arrested the 29-year-old last Thursday, and he has since been charged with manslaughter and several counts of trafficking and possession, as well as breach of probation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

