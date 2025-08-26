Man charged with manslaughter after fatal 2024 overdose in Vaughan, Ont.

York Region police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following an overdose death in Vaughan, Ont., last September.
Police say they responded to a call at a residence in the area of Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive on Sept. 15, 2024, where a man without vital signs was pronounced dead.
Police say the coroner’s office classified the death as an accidental overdose.
They say investigators have identified a suspect who is responsible for trafficking drugs in the region, including those allegedly sold to the deceased.
Police say a search warrant was executed at his residence, where officers seized “a quantity of controlled substances and proceeds of crime.”
Police say they arrested the 29-year-old last Thursday, and he has since been charged with manslaughter and several counts of trafficking and possession, as well as breach of probation.
