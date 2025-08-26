Lil Nas X released from jail after pleading not guilty to 4 felonies

Send this page to someone via email

Lil Nas X was charged Monday with four felonies after police say he charged at them when they confronted him for walking naked down a Los Angeles street last week.

The Old Town Road rapper, 26, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, pleaded not guilty in a court appearance Monday to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, the district attorney’s office said.

The charges were far more serious than initial reports that he was being investigated for a misdemeanour, and, with convictions, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Nas could face up to five years in state prison.

View image in full screen Rapper Lil Nas X looks on at the conclusion of his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 25, 2025 in Van Nuys, Calif. Frederic J. Brown-Pool/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said officers found Nas walking naked on Ventura Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The department said he charged at the officers when confronted and was arrested. Police suspected a possible overdose and took him to a hospital, where he spent several hours before being taken to jail. He remained behind bars following his arrest.

The criminal complaint filed in court Monday includes few details about the incident, but says that for each of the three officers, he “did unlawfully use force and violence and inflict an injury” on a person he “reasonably should have known” was a peace officer “engaged in the performance of a duty.”

“Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a press release. “Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.”

After spending three days in jail, Nas was released on US$75,000 bail, conditional on attending drug treatment.

View image in full screen Lil Nas X is seen leaving Van Nuys Jail on Aug. 25, 2025 in Van Nuys, Calif. MEGA/GC Images

The 26-year-old rapper’s father spoke out in defence of his son after he pleaded not guilty to the four felony charges.

Robert Stafford told reporters that Nas is “very remorseful for what happened.”

“He’s going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers,” Stafford said on Monday. “Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

He added that his son is “in good spirits” and that he is “doing great mentally.”

“We shed tears, we shed laughter, but he’s in great spirits. He’s gonna be great,” Stafford said.

Nas is set to return to court on Sept. 15 for his next pre-trial hearing.

In 2019, the rapper rose to fame after his breakthrough single, Old Town Road, became a viral hit.

Nas is set to release his second studio album, Dreamboy, later this year.

— With files from The Associated Press